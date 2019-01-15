New Pics From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Sangeet In Jodhpur. Seen Them Yet?

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas photographed with Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundra (Courtesy: Instagram)

The Internet is obsessing over the pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' big fat wedding, again. On Tuesday, we chanced upon a set of pictures from the couple's star-studded sangeet ceremony, which took place a day before their wedding in December in Jodhpur. The pictures have been shared by actor-TV presenter Karan Kundra, who had accompanied his girlfriend Anusha Dandekar to Priyanka and Nick's wedding. "You don't spell love, you feel it. Magical wedding," read an excerpt from Karan's caption. For the sangeet, Priyanka and Nick opted for outfits from the studios of designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Priyanka was stunning in an embroidered gold and silver sequin sari and Nick looked dapper in a bandhgala suit. The set of pictures also feature Anusha Dandekar, Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia, film producer Srishti Behl Arya, screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh and their other friends.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Some fabulous pictures from the sangeet were also shared by Priyanka after the ceremony. Here's how she summed it up, "It all began as a fierce song and dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love." Priyanka and her Madhu Chopra had also performed at the sangeet and so did the actress' cousin Parineeti. Nick's family also mesmerised the guests with their filmy performance.

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' sangeet ceremony.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married on December 1 in a Christian ceremony and on December 2, they took their wedding vows as per Hindu traditions. The couple hosted three wedding receptions for family, friends and colleagues.

Right now, Priyanka and Nick are in Los Angeles, where they own a house.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has The Sky Is Pink in the pipeline. Her upcoming release is Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic?.