Preity Zinta, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebrities Wished Salman Khan 'A Very Happy Birthday' In These Throwback Pics

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights Preity Zinta shared a picture on her Instagram

"Happy Birthday," wrote Ajay Devgn

Salman Khan will be next seen in 'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan turned 56 on Monday, December 26. Many celebrities like Preity Zinta, Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn, Raveena Tandon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shilpa Shetty and others shared birthday posts for Salman Khan. The actor celebrates his birthday every year in his Panvel Farmhouse. On Saturday, it was reported that Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake and was then immediately taken to a hospital in Kamothe and was discharged on Sunday morning. It is also reported that the actor has now healed and reportedly celebrated his 56th birthday bash with his friends and family.

Preity Zinta shared a throwback picture of Salman Khan on his birthday and wrote: "Happy birthday my darling Salman Khan. Wish you loads of love, happiness and all things wonderful today and always. Cannot wait to see you when I'm back, so save some energy to party with me then, " along with hashtags like #happybirthday and#loveu.

See Preity Zinta's post here:

Madhuri Dixit wished Salman Khan through her Instagram story. Sharing the post, Madhuri wrote: "Birthday greeting to the heartthrob of the industry, wish you a dabbang year ahead."

On Monday, Ajay Devgn shared an Instagram story where he wished the actor. "Happy Birthday Salman Khan," wrote Ajay Devgn.

Raveena Tandon also shared a series of pictures and wrote: "Happy happy birthday to my, first hero! Salman Khan. You will always be special to me, the warmth, the care, the squabbles, cheers to many many more years of love and fun! BTW, you are blessed. (Saanp margaya hoga)."

Check out Raveena Tandon's post here:

Ayushmann Khurrana also posted an Instagram story, wishing Salman Khan on his birthday. "Happy Birthday Salman Sir."

See Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

Shilpa Shetty wished Salman Khan and wrote: "Happy birthday, my forever Rockstar @beingsalmankhan. Thank you for always “Being YOUman” Keep soaring and roaring our TIGER! Loads of love, always."

See Shilpa Shetty's Post here:

Katrina Kaif also shared a picture of the actor and wrote: "Salman Khan, the happiest birthday to u. May all the love light brilliance be with you."

Katrina Kaif posted this:

On the work front, Salman Khan recently returned from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia where he led the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour. The actor has Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif lined up.