Cannes Film Festival Bans Nudity, "Voluminous" Outfits On The Red Carpet

The 78th Cannes Film Festival, which kicks off from today (May 13), has officially banned nudity and "excessively voluminous" clothing on the red carpet.

The decision comes after a demonstrator appeared topless on the Cannes red carpet in 2022. Meanwhile, Bianca Censori's transparent dress, which caused an uproar at the Grammys earlier this year, also worked as an instrumental to put this decision into effect.

In keeping with "the institutional framework" of the festival and French law, the festival issued an official statement. It read, "This year, the Cannes Film Festival has made explicit in its charter certain rules that have long been in effect. The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law."

In addition, the festival said that it "reserves the right to deny access to individuals whose attire could obstruct the movement of other guests or complicate seating arrangements in the screening rooms."

However, the instructions haven't made it clear if wardrobe like Greta Gerwig's poufy Barbie-pink ensemble with a medium-sized train would be banned.

Tote bags, backpacks, and large bags are "prohibited" during the gala screenings. Voluminous dresses, particularly long trains, are among the garments affected by the new rules.

According to the charter, these long and overly capacious dresses "hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre."

The festival will continue till May 24. Indian celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shalini Passi, Sharmila Tagore, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor are a part of the festival this year.