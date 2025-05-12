What Happened When Anurag Kashyap Told Vijay Sethupathi, "Can't Afford My Daughter's Wedding"

Anurag Kashyap has been working more in the South films since last year. His perfect tuning with Vijay Sethupathi in the film Maharaja won him praises from the audience and critics alike. In a recent interview, Anurag Kashyap shared how Maharaja helped him to arrange his daughter's wedding fund. He credited co-star Vijay Sethupathi for helping him to get the film.

Recalling his meeting with Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap told The Huddle by The Hindu, "After Imaikka Nodigal, I turned down a lot of South films. Offers kept coming every other day. Then, during post-production for Kennedy, I kept bumping into Vijay Sethupathi at my neighbour's place. He told me there's this amazing script they've been trying to get to me. I initially said no. But he helped me find something in Kennedy, so I gave him a 'Thank You' card in the film."

Anurag also shared he confessed to Vijay Sethupathi that he was unable to arrange money for his daughter Aaliyah's wedding. "I told him, 'I need to get my daughter married next year, and I don't think I can afford it.' Vijay said, 'We'll help you.' And that's how Maharaja happened," Anurag Kashyap revealed how he came on board for the film.

Anurag's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap married longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire, in December 2024 in Mumbai. The couple's wedding reception was attended by Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Abhishek Bachchan, his nephew Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bobby Deol.

Speaking of Maharaja, it became one of the highest grossing Tamil films of last year, minting Rs 190 crore worldwide.