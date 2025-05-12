Comedian Bharti Singh Breaks Down After Backlash For Visiting Thailand During India-Pakistan Tensions

Comedian Bharti Singh was in Thailand when tensions between India and Pakistan were escalating last week following the launch of the Operation Sindoor. The Internet thrashed her as safety of her family, residing in Amritsar, was at risk during the India-Pakistan skirmishes along the Line Of Control (LOC). In a recent vlog, Bharti addressed the trolls and shared she's in Thailand for some work.

At one point, she is seen breaking down into tears as she talks about the harsh comments she has received in the last few days. She began the video by informing the viewers that her family is in Amritsar and they are safe.

"Yes, the city and the country is going through a turmoil. But my family is safe.... I have full trust in my country and the government... India is a very strong nation aur isse koi hilaa nahi sakta (nothing can shake its spirit)... When I read your comments, I don't get angry. I just feel aap log bahot bhole ho (I sometimes think that you people are very innocent)," she says in the video.

Sharing about her work commitment, Bharti said, "I want to clarify to everyone I'm here for work and not for any holiday. We had a shoot for 10 days, and we had committed 3-4 months ago to this project. A lot of preparation has gone into it, and it is not professional to ditch someone at the last moment."

Bharti also shared that she gets worried reading fake news online and calls her family twice or thrice a day.

"I do get tense and cry a lot... And the harsh comments do affect me. I can't just ignore them because you people are a part of my family.... Once again, I want to say that I have trust in my country and my government. It is my family who is encouraging me to work amid the tough times, as the show must go on," she added.

On May 7, India launched a retaliatory attack in response to the Pahalgam attack in the code name of Operation Sindoor. Following the Operation, tensions between the two countries escalated. However, India and Pakistan agreed for a ceasefire (May 10) after the United States intervened.