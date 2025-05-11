Salman Khan Shares, Then Deletes Ceasefire Post After Backlash Over Silence On Operation Sindoor

Salman Khan shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night after India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire, but he deleted it shortly after.

In his now-deleted tweet, Salman wrote, "Thank God for the ceasefire...." However, the post drew criticism from some users who questioned why the actor had not commented on Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army's recent precision strikes on terror sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

One user asked, "No tweets about Operation Sindoor. Why?" Another wrote, "You didn't say anything about India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan."

Following the backlash, Salman deleted the tweet. A fan, however, came to his defence, stating, "Just after his tweet, the news came that Pakistan violated the ceasefire. So he deleted that tweet. Now tell me what is Salman Khan's mistake here?"

The ceasefire, which had been agreed upon by both countries' military officials, was reportedly violated by Pakistan just hours after the announcement.

Salman Khan had earlier reacted to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly civilians and tourists. At the time, he had tweeted: "Kashmir, heaven on planet earth, turning into hell. Innocent people being targeted, my heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainath ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing one innocent person is similar to killing the entire universe)."

In response to the Pahalgam tragedy, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting multiple terrorist infrastructures across the border.