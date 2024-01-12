Preity Zinta Just Ticked One Thing Off Her Bucket List - Machu Picchu

Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough. (courtesy: realpz)

Preity Zinta is currently holidaying in Peru. The actress, in one of her Instagram posts earlier this week, revealed that her husband Gene Goodenough planned a surprise trip for her to Peru. On Friday, she shared pictures of her hiking trip to Machu Picchu. Preity Zinta, all smiles in the pictures with husband Gene, mentioned that these photos were taken after a 16km uphill hike. "Us after a 16km uphill hike on the Inka Trail to Machu Picchu. Wow. What a view... What a hike," she wrote. She accompanied the post with the hashtags #Bucketlist, #Machupicchu, #Amazingperu. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor commented on the post, "What a great place to go."

A few days ago, Preity Zinta shared this video from Peru and she wrote, "What an amazing trip this has been. Amazing people, amazing food, amazing animals... Amazing Peru. A big thank you to my amazing hubby for planning this surprise trip for me. I love you."

During the her visit to Peru, Preity shared a video thanking people who came to see her at the airport. "Thank you so much to all you wonderful people that came to see me at the Airport in Cusco and Lima. I'm so sorry I could not meet all of you as I had to board the plane and was getting late. Hopefully will see you some other time. A big thank you to the airport authorities & the security at Lima Airport for taking such good care of me. I'm extremely grateful to each one of you. Muchas Gracias to everyone in Peru for being so wonderful and amazing to me. I leave with so many amazing memories and cannot wait to come back soon," she wrote.

Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.