Preity Zinta And Husband Gene Goodenough Are Living Their Best Life In 'Slow Motion'

Preity Zinta in a still from the video. (courtesy realpz)

Highlights Preity posted a video on her Instagram profile

She is currently on a vacation

She added the hashtags #vacation and #ting

Preity Zinta is having the time of her life with husband Gene Goodenough by her side. The actress, who is currently on a vacation (going by her Instagram profile), shared a brand new video on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. In the video, Preity can be seen happily posing for the camera. Dressed in a floral outfit, Preity accessorised her look with a pair of tinted sunglasses. The actress looks pretty as ever in the video. She captioned the post: "Sometimes you just have to slow things down ... Matlab slow motion mein." She added a couple of emojis along with the hashtags #vacation and #ting.

Take a look at Preity Zinta's post:

Preity Zinta did not reveal the destination where she and Gene are vacationing. She teased her Instafam with a picture earlier and she wrote: "Riding in golf carts around town... Didn't realise it could be sooo much fun. #chillin #ting."

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

The actress got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. In terms of work, Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.