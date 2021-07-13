Nothing To See Here, Just Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough 'Riding In Golf Cart'

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights The actress, on Tuesday, shared a photo of herself and her husband

The actress didn't mention the location in her post

She can be seen clicking a selfie in her latest post

It's always fun "riding in golf carts around town," ask Preity Zinta. She just found it out. The actress, on Tuesday, shared a photo of herself and her husband Gene Goodenough and wrote: "Riding in golf carts around town...Didn't realise it could be so much fun." The actress didn't mention the location in her post. Earlier on Tuesday, Preity Zinta, who as it appears from her Instagram posts is on a vacation, shared a breathtaking view featuring a deer from her room. "When you wanna chill and this cutie comes by to say hi to you. #OhDeer," she wrote in the caption.

out Preity Zinta's picture with Gene Goodenough:

And here's what she shared on Tuesday morning:

Preity Zinta has been sharing glimpses of her "ghar ki kheti" since the coronavirus pandemic started last year. During lockdowns, Preity focused on growing veggies at home and took tips from her mom. Recently, the actress shared a new video from her garden and wrote: "I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits and vegetables grow in our backyard. Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies. Now, I have strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavas, tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon grow around the house. I am so proud of our little organic home garden. Thank you, ma for making this possible. I am loving every bit of this. Try it at home folks - you will be amazed by your own ghar ki kheti."

Preity Zinta made her debut in Bollywood with Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se, which is set against the backdrop of insurgency in Assam. The film emerged as a hit at the box office and also received several accolades including two National Awards, seven Filmfare Awards and a Special Mention Award at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The actress has featured in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai, Farz, among others.