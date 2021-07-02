Ghar Ki Kheti: Guess What's Growing In Preity Zinta's Kitchen Garden

Preity Zinta in a still from the video. (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta's love for food and gardening clearly reflects in her latest Instagram entry. On Friday, she posted a video from her kitchen garden or "ghar ki kheti" as the actress likes to call it. Preity, who has been sharing videos posts about homegrown veggies, fruits and herbs in her backyard, this time, posted a video of strawberries she grew. An excited Preity, sharing the video on Instagram, wrote: "I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits and vegetables grow in our backyard. Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies."

Preity Zinta, who self-admittedly is "loving every bit" of the farming process, added in her caption: "Now, I have strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavas , tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon grow around the house. I am so proud of our little organic home garden. Thank you ma for making this possible. I am loving every bit of this."

She signed off her post with these words: "Try it at home folks - you will be amazed by your own ghar ki kheti." She added the hashtags #organicgarden, #gharkikheti, #strawberries and #ting to her post.

The actress got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.