Here's How Preity Zinta Is 'Reaping The Benefits Of Being Vaccinated'

Actress Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, appears to have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccination and is finally getting back to the 'old normal' way of life. In a recent Instagram post, Preity checked in from a pilates studio, revealing that she's stepped into one after as long as one and a half years. "Reaping the benefits of being vaccinated. Happy to enter a pilates studio after 18 months," she wrote. Preity also urged everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest possible with this message: "For all those people having second thoughts on being vaccinated, please remember, it's the only way all our lives will become normal again because we can all be safe if everyone is vaccinated."

Preity Zinta couldn't resist sharing a bunch of selfies from her visit to the pilates studio:

Apart from going to pilates classes, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough were also spotted hanging out with friends:

Last month, Preity Zinta was in Mumbai, where she received her vaccination. Checking in from the vaccination centre, the 46-year-old actress wrote: "I took my shots and I am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we are all safe."

Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab, had shared a lengthy message from when she was in India earlier for the Indian Premier League: "These are tough times for everyone. A lot of our friends, families and fellow Indians are devastated by this pandemic. We all must try in our individual capacity to help out by making a difference financially, emotionally and mentally," she had written before the IPL got postponed.

Preity Zinta, who got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, moved to Los Angeles around that time but keeps visiting India every now and then. In terms of work, Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.