Why Preity Zinta, Husband Gene Goodenough And Their Family Always 'Look Happy' In Pics

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough have a big happy family. On Friday, the actress posted an adorable family photo with her in-laws and shared why they all always look happy together in photos. Preity Zinta married Gene Goodenough on February 29, 2016 and then moved to Los Angeles. In her photo, she can be seen sporting a black polka dot shirt and smiling ear to ear while posing with her husband and their family. "Do all families look this happy in photos?" she wrote in the caption and added "Ours definitely does. I guess we are doing something right #Goodenoughfamily #famjam."

Reacting to Preity Zinta's post, interior decorator Sussanne Khan, who was married to the actress' Lakshya co-star Hrithik Roshan, commented: ""God bless you and Gene limitless, Prii." Jacqueline Fernandez also dropped a comment that read: "So beautiful!"

A couple of days ago, Preity Zinta shared super cute picture of herself and Gene Goodenough hanging out with their friends. "Smiles are contagious.... be a carrier," she captioned one of the photos.

Preity Zinta made her debut in Bollywood with Mani Ratnam's 1998 film Dil Se, which is set against the backdrop of insurgency in Assam. The film emerged as a hit at the box office and also received several accolades including two National Awards, seven Filmfare Awards and a Special Mention Award at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The actress has featured in films like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kya Kehna, Sangharsh, Dil Chahta Hai, Farz, among others.