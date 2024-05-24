Prabhas Reacts To Wedding Rumours: 'Not Getting Married Soon, Don't Want To Hurt The Feelings Of...'

Prabhas pictured at an event. (courtesy: vyjayanthimovies)

A few days ago superstar Prabhas shared a note about “someone special,” and sparked marriage rumours. However, the actor has now clarified that he is “not getting married soon.” Prabhas refuted the wedding speculations at a Kalki 2898 AD event. The Times of India quoted the star as saying, "I am not getting married soon because I don't want to hurt the feelings of my female fans." In case you missed it, on May 17, Prabhas shared a note in Instagram Stories. It read, "Darlings! Finally someone very special is about to enter our life. Please wait.” While it is now clear that he was talking about a character named Bujji, his AI-driven sidekick in the film Kalki 2898 AD and was referring to the teaser introducing the character, the cryptic note led to marriage rumours.

A fan page has shared the screenshot of the post on X (formerly known as Twitter). Check it out:

Meanwhile, Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The film features a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and veteran stars such as Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. At one of the promotional events of the films, Prabhas expressed his gratitude for being able to share screen space with legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. He said, “I'm thankful to Amitabh sir and Kamal sir as they agreed to be part of Kalki 2898 AD. They both have inspired the whole [of] India. I'm very lucky to act with these two legends. I think Amitabh sir, who hails from North India, has earned a huge fan base in the South and we all should be proud of him. Kamal sir is also a big star. They both have fans all over India.”

“In my younger days, I fashioned myself on Kamal sir and also tried to get my clothes stitched, like the ones he wore in the 1983 film Sagara Sangamam,” Prabhas added.

Kalki 2898 AD also marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Speaking about the actress, Prabhas mentioned, “Deepika is the most gorgeous and beautiful superstar, she is doing international films, ads and we are lucky to have her in the film.” Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will be voicing the aforementioned character of Bujji in the film.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD will hit the big screens on June 27. The mythology-inspired sci-fi film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, English and Hindi.