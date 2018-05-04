Prabhas Congratulates Parents-To-Be Neil Nitin Mukesh And Rukmini. See Pics

Last month, Neil Nitin Mukesh announced that he and Rukmini Sahay are expecting their first child

Prabhas with Neil Nitin Mukesh's wife Rukmini Sahay. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Prabhas congratulated his Saaho co-star in person
  2. He instantly makes everyone fall in love with him: Neil Nitin Mukesh
  3. Neil plays antagonist opposite Prabhas in Saaho
Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini are expecting their first child and one of his first colleagues to have congratulated the parents-to-be in person was Neil's Saaho co-star Prabhas. The Telugu actor, best known for the Baahubali films, met Neil and his family to congratulate them for the new arrival. "When the nation's darling proves to be way more... Such a warm and sweet gesture to come and meet Rukmini, Naman (Neil's brother) and me... to congratulate us on our new beginning. He instantly makes everyone fall in love with him," Neil captioned the post in which he shared glimpse of their meeting. Evelyn Sharma was also in one of the photos.
 


Neil Nitin Mukesh plays antagonist opposite Prabhas in Saaho. Shraddha Kapoor plays the female lead in the Telugu and Hindi bilingual film. Of the progress of Saaho, Neil Nitin Mukesh told news agency IANS: "Saaho is shaping up really well. We are now preparing for action sequences of Saaho. Sujeeth (the director of Saaho) is very good. He is only 26-years-old but is a brilliant director. I gained weight for Saaho but now I have to reduce that. I am finding it a bit difficult. But I think that transformation will be fun."

Last month, Neil Nitin Mukesh announced Rukmini's pregnancy with this adorable post:
 
 

Now we will be THREE

A post shared by Neil Nitin Mukesh (@neilnitinmukesh) on



Comments
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay married in an extravagant wedding ceremony in Udaipur last year in February. The wedding festivities were spread over three days.

(With inputs from IANS)

