Neil Nitin Mukesh Announces Wife Rukmini's Pregnancy With Adorable Posts

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini Sahay are expecting their first child together. Neil announced Rukmini's pregnancy on social media with two adorable posts and wrote, "Now we will be three." He Instagrammed two pictures - one of them featured a man and a woman holding a pair of baby shoes together and the other is a drawing of a baby and a bird with 'to be delivered soon' written on it. Several congratulatory messages have been posted for the couple. (Cute. Congratulations, Neil and Rukmini). His father Nitin Mukesh also shared the picture of Instagram and captioned it as, "And now they will be three."
Highlights
- "Now we will be three," wrote Neil
- Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay married in Udaipur
- He is currently filming Saaho
See the posts here.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay married in an elaborate wedding ceremony in Udaipur last year in February. The wedding festivities were spread over three days.
Just last week, Shahid Kapoor had announced wife Mira Rajput's pregnancy with a cuteness overloaded picture of their daughter Misha.
Comments
#BabyMirzaMalikpic.twitter.com/RTYpqok1Vl— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) April 23, 2018
Meanwhile, Neil Nitin Mukesh is currently busy with the work-in-progress film Saaho, headlined by Prabhas. He's playing a negative role in the film. "Saaho is shaping up really well. We are now preparing for action sequences of Saaho. Sujeeth is very good. He is only 26-years-old but is a brilliant director. I gained weight for Saaho but now I have to reduce that. I am finding it a bit difficult. But I think that transformation will be fun," he told news agency IANS. Saaho is a multi-lingual film, also starring Shraddha Kapoor. His last film was Golmaal Again.