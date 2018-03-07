Prabhas And Rana Daggubati Recreated A Fan's Version Of Bhalla And Mahendra

Oddly similar img isn't it?? Apart from moving the phone from @Suriya_offl to Bhalla and minus #venkatPrabhu ....man those were really awesome days!! #baahubali #Prabhas pic.twitter.com/yyfU0ipEyu

What fun we had in between all the madness..every day of filming this epic was memorable!! Miss being in the great kingdom of Mahishmati!! pic.twitter.com/xStwLsxsXi