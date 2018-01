Moving On From Baahubali: Rana Daggubati Went Veggie For A Month. The Result

Highlights "I was aware that I'd have to lose weight," said Rana "He has lost almost 15 kg," Rana Daggubati's trainer said "I didn't eat non-veg for almost six weeks," added Rana

Rana Daggubati will be seen in a new persona in the recently-announced film Haathi Mere Saathi , for which, he had to lose some 15 kilos in three months. The actor's transformation from's Bhallala Deva to Bandev ofis quite a striking one - his first look from the movie, released on the first day of the New Year, took netizens by surprise. Rana Daggubati had beefed up to play the role of Bhallala Deva in theseries of films and after the second one wrapped last year, he said he knew he'd have to return to his regular physique for pending projects Speaking to mid-day , he said: "After finishing Baahubali, I was aware that I'd have to lose weight to play any character. So, I started the process slowly. To get in shape for Haathi Mere Saathi, I didn't eat non-veg for almost six weeks. I stopped weight training and did simple cardio exercises to shed the muscle." Rana Daggubati's training supervisor Kunal Gir told mid-day that the actor's current diet is a direct opposite of what he was following duringdays. "During Baahubali, his physique fluctuated for four years. He had to follow a strict diet, eliminate carbs and consume only proteins. But, this time, it was the other way around," mid-day quoted Kunal as saying. "He has lost almost 15 kg," he added.To be directed by Prabhu Solomon,will begin shooting in Thailand soon. The movie will also be filmed across India and is a trilingual project - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions of the movie will be released., which is said to be tribute to Rajesh Khanna, is expected to be ready for release during Diwali this year.