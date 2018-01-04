Moving On From Baahubali: Rana Daggubati Went Veggie For A Month. The Result

Highlights
Speaking to mid-day, he said: "After finishing Baahubali, I was aware that I'd have to lose weight to play any character. So, I started the process slowly. To get in shape for Haathi Mere Saathi, I didn't eat non-veg for almost six weeks. I stopped weight training and did simple cardio exercises to shed the muscle."
Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi#HaathiMereSaathiFLpic.twitter.com/7jITiEc82K— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 31, 2017
Wish you a Happy Everything!! @ranadaggubati I've known Rana for 9 years now! I've seen him grow from a young politician "Arjun Prasad" ( Leader) in to a Mammoth of a man " Bhallaladeva" ( Bahubali). The only thing bigger than his muscles is his Heart. He is the first to welcome and befriend new, aspiring actors and make them feel at home. From the biggies like Ranbir Kapoor to aspiring actors, all have found a friend in him. In my own case, Rana has always endorsed me to everyone wholeheartedly. I've worked with many types of clients and have learnt that not all will help you grow for the fear of losing you. But Rana has been selfless and his generosity is a big part of my success. From Karan Johar, Rakul Preet , Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan, to many others that I've had the privilege to work with( again, thanks to Rana) all have shared the same opinion about him - that he will go out of his way to help others. Be it helping the flood victims in Chennai or an aspiring actor in the industry, Rana is all heart. Wishing this BIG guy a life time full of happiness.
To be directed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi will begin shooting in Thailand soon. The movie will also be filmed across India and is a trilingual project - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions of the movie will be released. Haathi Mere Saathi, which is said to be tribute to Rajesh Khanna, is expected to be ready for release during Diwali this year.