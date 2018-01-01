Haathi Mere Saathi First Look Is Rana Daggubati's New Year Gift For Fans "Entering the new year with a great new story to tell. Introducing #Bandev from #HaathiMereSaathi," tweeted Rana Daggubati along with a poster of Haathi Mere Saathi, featuring just himself

Rana Daggubati shared the first look of Haathi Mere Saathi, featuring just himself. In the poster, Rana sports a rugged outfit with a lathi in his hands and accompanying him in the frame, is an elephant. At first, the actor's look for the movie may take you by surprise as he's still remembered as the tyrannical Bhallala Deva from S S Rajamouli's Baahubali series of films.

And now It's officially another year!! Happy New Year!! Let's make each day count!! Best wishes. And for the one's who missed here's #Bandev form #HaathiMereSaathipic.twitter.com/cK3Cj3ARRY — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) January 1, 2018



Soon after Rana shared his look, Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda sent his best wishes to the actor: "Amazing transformation Rana!! Wish you the very best!" he tweeted.

Amazing transformation Rana !! Wish you the very best! — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 31, 2017



To be directed by Prabhu Solomon, Haathi Mere Saathi is scheduled to go on floors this month with the first leg of the shooting set in Thailand. The movie will also be filmed across India and is a trilingual project - Hindi, Telugu and Tamil versions of the movie will be released. Haathi Mere Saathi is expected to be ready for release during Diwali this year.



Haathi Mere Saathi is said to be a tribute of sorts to Rajesh Khanna, who famously starred in the 1971 classic movie of the same name. But the new one will not exactly be a remake and have a different plot.



Last seen in Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Rana Daggubati is best known for the Baahubali series of movies. Apart from Telugu and Tamil films, the actor also has Bollywood projects like The Ghazi Attack, Department, Dum Maaro Dum and Baby on his resume.





