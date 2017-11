Haathi Mere Saathi: Details About Rana Daggubati's New Film

Highlights Haathi Mere Saathi will be a trilingual project It will go on floors next year in Thailand It will also be filmed at locations across India

Rana Daggubati in #HaathiMereSaathi... A brand new story inspired by true events, it will be a tribute to the classic #HaathiMereSaathi... Directed by Prabhu Solomon [of #Kumki and #Mynaa]... Produced by Eros International's Trinity Pictures... contd... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2017

#HaathiMereSaathi will be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil... Starts Jan 2018 in Thailand... Will also be filmed across various locations in India... Diwali 2018 release. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2017

is the title of Rana Daggubati's new film . Last seen in Telugu political thriller, Rana is all set for a trilingual project next. will be made inis scheduled to go on floors early next year with the first leg of the shooting set in Thailand. Rana Daggubati's new film is expected to be ready within a few months and arrive in theatres on Diwali 2018. The newwill also be filmed at locations across India, shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh."Haathi Mere Saathi will be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil... Starts Jan 2018 in Thailand... Will also be filmed across various locations in India... Diwali 2018 release," wrote Mr Adarsh.will be directed by Prabhu Solomon.will be a tribute of sorts to late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna but will have an entirely fresh storyline. Sharing details about the film, Mr Adarsh wrote: "Rana Daggubati in Haathi Mere Saathi... A brand new story inspired by true events, it will be a tribute to the classic Haathi Mere Saathi... Directed by Prabhu Solomon [of #Kumki and #Mynaa]... Produced by Eros International's Trinity Pictures."Rana Daggubati, a south superstar, is best known for playing the tyrannical Bhallala Deva in S S Rajamouli'sseries of films. Apart from Telugu and Tamil projects, Rana Daggubati also has Bollywood films like