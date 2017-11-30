Haathi Mere Saathi: Details About Rana Daggubati's New Film

Haathi Mere Saathi is the title of Rana Daggubati's new film. Last seen in Telugu political thriller Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Rana is all set for a trilingual project next. will be made in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Haathi Mere Saathi is scheduled to go on floors early next year with the first leg of the shooting set in Thailand. Rana Daggubati's new film is expected to be ready within a few months and arrive in theatres on Diwali 2018. The new Haathi Mere Saathi will also be filmed at locations across India, shared trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
"Haathi Mere Saathi will be shot in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil... Starts Jan 2018 in Thailand... Will also be filmed across various locations in India... Diwali 2018 release," wrote Mr Adarsh. Haathi Mere Saathi will be directed by Prabhu Solomon.
Haathi Mere Saathi will be a tribute of sorts to late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna but will have an entirely fresh storyline. Sharing details about the film, Mr Adarsh wrote: "Rana Daggubati in Haathi Mere Saathi... A brand new story inspired by true events, it will be a tribute to the classic Haathi Mere Saathi... Directed by Prabhu Solomon [of #Kumki and #Mynaa]... Produced by Eros International's Trinity Pictures."
Rana Daggubati, a south superstar, is best known for playing the tyrannical Bhallala Deva in S S Rajamouli's Baahubali series of films. Apart from Telugu and Tamil projects, Rana Daggubati also has Bollywood films like Dum Maaro Dum, Baby, Department and The Ghazi Attack on his resume.