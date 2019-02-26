Prabhas And Shraddha Kapoor Have A Saaho-Special Treat Releasing On...

Prabhas in a still from Shades Of Saaho Chapter 1 (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Another BTS video of Saaho will release soon Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 will release on Shraddha's birthday The first one was released on Prabhas' birthday

Shraddha Kapoor's birthday will be really special for her fans this year! While the wait to watch the trailer of Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho, the makers have been coming up with Shades Of Saaho videos to keep fans occupied. In a recent Instagram post, Shraddha Kapoor shared that another behind-the-scenes video has been prepped for release on the actress' birthday on March 3. "The moment that we all were eagerly waiting for Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 out on my birthday March 3, 2019. Stay tuned for more updates!" Saaho marks Shraddha Kapoor's first film with Prabhas.

The first part in the Shades Of Saaho series was released on Prabhas birthday in October last year and offered glimpses of high-octane action sequences. Internationally reputed stunt director Kenny Bates is directing the action sequences in Saaho. The film's team crashed 37 cars and 5 trucks for one particular action sequence, which is reportedly the most expensive one (apparently worth Rs. 90 crore) of the film.

Watch Shades Of Saaho Chapter 2 here:

Shraddha Kapoor, who is venturing into Telugu films for the first time with Saaho, shared her experience of working with the Baahubali star in an interview with IANS and said: "He is such a gentleman, and an amazing human being. I think it translates in his energy on set and is so inspiring for everybody." The cast of Saaho also includes actors such as Neil Nitin Mukesh (who plays the antagonist), Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey and Mandira Bedi.

Saaho is a trilingual project and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. It will mark Prabhas' first film in Hindi. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho is all set to hit screens on August 15 this year. Can't wait.