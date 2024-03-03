Weekend Binge: Celebrate Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday With These 5 Films

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Actress Shraddha Kapoor turned 37 on Sunday, March 3. The diva began her acting career in Leena Yadav's Teen Patti, portraying the character of Aparna Khanna in the film. Since then, Shraddha has been unstoppable, delivering many hits including Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Baaghi, and many more. Over the years, Shraddha has impressed fans with her easy charm and versatile characters. She has also exhibited her singing talent in some of her films. From comedy to action, the actress has done it all with ease. To mark her special day, let us binge-watch some of Shraddha's best movies and make our weekend extra entertaining.

1. Aashiqui 2 - Google Play Movies

Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 is a poignant tale of love, fame, and addiction. In the film, Shraddha Kapoor captivates as Aarohi, a talented singer whose rise to stardom is intertwined with her mentor-lover Rahul's downfall. The film's melodious tracks struck a chord with viewers, enhancing the emotional depth of the story.

2. Ek Villain - Disney+ Hotstar

This film is a gripping tale of love, revenge, and redemption. In it, Shraddha Kapoor captivates as Ayesha, a woman harbouring a dark secret. Her chemistry with co-star Sidharth Malhotra as well as the soulful songs made the movie an instant hit. The film's intense storyline and electrifying performances keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

3. Stree - Jio Cinema

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree is a humorous yet spooky narrative around a small town's encounter with a mysterious female spirit, played by Shraddha Kapoor. Rajkummar Rao shines as a local tailor entangled in the town's eerie legend. Pankaj Tripathi adds his signature charm as a quirky bookstore owner. The film cleverly blends elements of horror and comedy, keeping audiences engaged till the end.

4. Chhichhore - Disney+ Hotstar

In this Nitesh Tiwari film, Shraddha Kapoor plays the role of Maya. The movie, headlined by Sushant Singh in the role of Aniruddh Pathak aka Anni, is all about college friendships and life's unexpected twists. In addition to Shraddha and Sushant's on-point acting, Varun Sharma's humorous dialogues add an extra layer of entertainment to the film.

5. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - Netflix

In the rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor portrays Mickey, a carefree businessman, who also helps couples part ways. Assisted by his friend Manu Dabas, played by comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi, Mickey navigates the intricacies of relationships with ease. However, Mickey's world is turned upside down when he unexpectedly develops feelings for Tinni. Complicating matters further, Tinni -- played beautifully by Shraddha Kapoor -- unknowingly hires her boyfriend Mickey to orchestrate their own breakup. As Mickey and Tinni get entangled in a web of emotions, the film explores themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

Which one of these films is your personal favourite?