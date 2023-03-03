In Shraddha Kapoor's Birthday Post To Self, A Special Request For Fans

Shraddha shared this image. courtesy: shraddhakapoor )

Shraddha Kapoor has a special request for her fans on her 36th birthday. Wondering what is it? The actress wants them to wish her in a “creative style” today. It has to be “something different” from the regular wishes. Shraddha, on Friday, posted a super cute picture of herself from her birthday celebrations. Her smile is worth million dollars. The actress is seen wearing a beige blazer and posing with birthday cakes in the image. “Happy birthday wish karo mujhe but kuch alag creative style mein (Wish me a happy birthday but in a different creative style),” she wrote and added a dancing girl and a face with party horn icons to her caption. Within minutes, the comments section was filled with wishes from her family, friends and fans. Shraddha's brother Siddhanth commented, “Avv tera hahahaahappppyyyy bdayyyyyy” while actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon wrote, “Happy birthday, Shradzzz.” Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma, who is Shraddha's good friend, just dropped red heart icons.

Shraddha Kapoor has shared the same photo on her Instagram Stories. This time, she wrote: “Comments mein mujhe alag creative birthday wishes do (give me different creative birthday wishes in the comments).”

It is indeed a good day for birthday girl Shraddha Kapoor. Her family made it extra special by sharing heartwarming wishes on social media. Siddhanth Kapoor posted a throwback picture of himself and Shraddha. His caption read, “To the kindest sister in the world, To the best daughter, To the best friend, To the best niece, to the best cousin, to the best aunt to the best everything haha to a role model, To the biggest heart, to the nicest human, To the biggest giver, always so empathetic and sensitive, Thank you for existing and being that sunshine to all that showers happiness and love. Happiest Birthday to the apple of my Eye ... I love you."

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Luv Ranjan film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to open in theatres on March 8.