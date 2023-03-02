The Kartik Aaryan Factor In Ranbir-Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Image was Instagrammed by Shraddha Kapoor. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Luv Ranjan's Upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is making all the right noises. For the fans, who are eagerly awaiting the film's release on March 8, there might be a surprise in store for you. A recent report by E Times is doing the rounds, which claims that Kartik will indeed have a cameo in Luv Ranjan's next project. The source, close to the film's production, revealed, "Kartik Aaryan will be the biggest surprise of the film." But whether the actor will reprise one of his previous characters from Luv Ranjan's movie or be seen in a completely new light, is for the fans to find out in about a week's time. Taking to Etimes, the source said, "One is not sure if he will be seen as Sonu or some other character in the film. But Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar belongs to the same kind of cinema that Luv Ranjan is known for. Fans will just have to wait and watch what Kartik serves up."

Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan's camaraderie is not unknown. The duo, who have worked together in 4 films like Akaash Vani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have been instrumental in aiding each other's career growth.

Notably, this update comes a few days after actress Shraddha Kapoor said she was thankful, that the first choices to play the lead in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, namely Nushratt Bharuccha and Kartik Aaryan, gave up the film and let Ranbir Kapoor and herself be a part instead.

Recently, Bollywood has been witnessing a lot of franchise character crossover. The biggest so far was seen in Pathaan when the two leads of the YRF spy universe, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan teamed up with Salman Khan's Tiger. Though there were also rumours that ACP Jai Dixit from Dhoom franchise might also join in the fun, it was later clarified that no such crossover will come through.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on March 8. The Luv Ranjan film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Ranbir Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia have previously worked together in Brahmastra: Part 1, which also featured Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. The film will release on August 11.