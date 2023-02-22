Shraddha Kapoor's Face While Dad Shakti 'Shows Off His Thumkas' - Priceless

Shakti Kapoor and daughter Shraddha in a still from the video.(courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor's latest Instagram update needs all your attention. After all, it features her father, veteran actor Shakti Kapoor. So, what are they up to? The father-daughter duo are dancing to Show Me The Thumka. The song, from Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, released on Tuesday. In the video, Shakti Kapoor is showing off his dance skills. When Shraddha asks him, “Baapu, thumka laga rahe ho”, the actor replies, “Thumkha lagaya nahi maara jaata hai.” The clip ends with the two asking everyone “maaro thumka.” Shraddha, in the caption, wrote, “#MaaroThumka… Best Thumkas meri story pe jayenge.” Shakti Kapoor's thumkas have attracted a lot of attention on social media. Shraddha's Baaghi co-star Tiger Shroff wrote, “Legend”, and added a fire emoji. His sister Krishna followed suit. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh dropped red hearts and hug emojis under the post.

Shraddha Kapoor has also shared the video on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Baapu showing off his thumkas. Aap sab bhi #MaaroThumka.”

Screenshot of Shraddha Kapoor's Instagram story.

Show Me The Thumka is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor own the dance floor and how. From the dhol beats to the wedding decor, the track, composed by Pritam, has everyone hooked. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Shraddha shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Thoda Latka Jhatka, Full-On Nain Matakka#ShowMeTheThumka Song Out Now.”

You can also listen to the track Show Me The Thumka here:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on March 8. The Luv Ranjan film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi. Ranbir Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia have previously worked together in Brahmastra: Part 1, which also featured Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. The film will release on August 11.