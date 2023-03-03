To Birthday Girl Shraddha Kapoor, With Love From Brother Siddhanth Kapoor

Siddhanth Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: siddhanthkapoor)

As Shraddha Kapoor turned a year older today, her brother Siddhanth Kapoor poured in love and shared sweet birthday wishes on social media. Siddhanth Kapoor on Instagram dropped a cute throwback picture with his sister.

Sharing the picture he wrote, "To the kindest sister in the world, To the best daughter, To the best friend, To the best niece, to the best cousin, to the best aunt to the best everything haha to a role model, To the biggest heart, to the nicest human, To the biggest giver, Always so empathetic and sensitive, Thank you for existing and being that sunshine to all that showers happiness and love. Happiest Birthday to the apple of my Eye ... I love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen romancing Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. Recently, the makers dropped a new song video titled Show Me The Thumka.

Show Me The Thumka set at a wedding scenario is a perfect wedding song of the season. This dance number sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh is composed and written by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya respectively.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, it also stars Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi. Tu Jhoothi Main Makaaris helmed by Luv Ranjan.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023. Shraddha will also be seen inChalbaaz in London and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's Naagintrilogy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)