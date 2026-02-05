<i>Border 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Sunny Deol's Film Sees A Sharp Dip

After a strong opening, Sunny Deol's Border 2 has seen a slowdown in its second week at the box office. On Wednesday, the film earned Rs 4 crore (at domestic box office), taking its total collection to Rs 290.75 crore, reported Sacnilk. Worldwide, the film has reached Rs 411.76 crore so far.

Wednesday's performance came with an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.83%. The film had already seen a sharp drop earlier in the week, the report added.

On Monday, it earned Rs 5.75 crore, a sharp decline of 74% from Sunday's Rs 22.5 crore. Later, on Tuesday, the film raked in the same figure of Rs 5.75 crore, while Wednesday recorded a slightly weaker performance at Rs 4 crore.

Border 2 opened to a positive response and earned Rs 224.25 crore in India in the first week of its release. Then, the film collected Rs 10.75 crore on day 8, Rs 17.75 crore on day 9, Rs 22.50 crore on day 10, and Rs 5.75 crore each on days 11 and 12.

Given the thunderous response initially, Border 2 was even compared to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar as it stayed ahead of spy thriller n the early days. Over time, Dhurandhar pulled ahead and earned Rs 437.25 crore within 13 days, compared to Border 2's Rs 290.01 crore in the same period.



Varun Dhawan's Highest-Grossing Film

Despite the slowdown, Border 2 has become the highest-grossing film of Varun Dhawan's career. His previous record-holder, Dilwale, earned Rs 148.42 crore in India. For Sunny Deol, though, Gadar 2 remains his top grosser with Rs 525.7 crore.



Border 2 Cast

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is co-produced by Nidhi Dutta, daughter of JP Dutta, who directed the original Border in 1997. Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Sonam Bajwa and Anya Singh are also part of the film.

Released on January 23, Border 2 continues to maintain steady collections despite the drop in momentum. While the second week has slowed, the film remains a major box office success and the rest will be witnessed in the coming weekend.