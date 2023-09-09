Pics: Tamannaah And Vijay Varma Came, Posed, Conquered The Red Carpet

Vijay Varma with Tamannaah.

About last night - the GQ Best Dressed 2023 event was dazzling with stars last night in Mumbai. Tamannaah and boyfriend Vijay Varma posed together on the red carpet. Tamannaah was stunning as ever in a purple bodycon dress, while Vijay Varma opted for a blazer and trousers. Tamannaah And Vijay Varma's dating rumours began last year after they attended Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert together in December last year and shared pictures from it. Earlier this year, Tamannaah confirmed in an interview that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star.

See photos from the red carpet here:

The actress confirmed that she is dating her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma during an interview with Film Companion earlier this year and she said, "I don't think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it's definitely more personal, it's nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that's not the reason why this would happen."

Tamannaah recently starred in the hit Jailer song Kaavaalaa alongside Rajinikanth. She also featured in Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar, which released the same day as Jailer. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's Jee Karda, the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2 and much recently in Aakhri Sach this year. Tamannaah is best-known for her performances in films like Baahubali, Devi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

On the work front, Vijay Varma will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller Jaane Jaan alongside Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actor starred in the smash hit series Dahaad and he recently also featured in the series Kaalkoot. Vijay is best known for starring in films such as Darlings, Gully Boy, Pink, Ghost Stories, Super 30 and Baaghi 3. Vijay Varma has also starred in the web shows A Suitable Boy, She, Mirzapur and OK Computer.