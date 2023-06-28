Pics: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda And Others At Mihir Ahuja's Birthday Party

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor pictured at the party.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina attended the birthday party of their The Archies co-star Mihira Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday night. Suhana opted for a pastel blue outfit that she accentuated with a dark blue bag. Khushi Kapoor showed up in an outfit with floral prints. Vedang Raina's OOTD pick for the night was also a printed shirt and plain denims. Agastya Nanda, pictured exiting the venue, wore a rather casual outfit. Meanwhile, the birthday boy happily posed for the paparazzi last night.

See the pictures from Mihir Ahuja's birthday here:

Earlier this month, the team performed at the grand Netflix Tudum event in Brazil. The teaser of the film was also released at the event.

Here's a little background - the adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity in as a standalone character in the pop culture. We would love to see what the Indian adaptation of the series has in store.

Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor all belong to families of actors. Suhana Khan is daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan. Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor also features in Bollywood films. Agastya Nanda, son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, is the grandson of megastar Amitabh Bachchan.