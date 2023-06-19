Suhana Khan And Agastya Nanda Caught In A Cute Moment In This BTS Video From Brazil

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: archiesnetflix )

Having a rough start to the week? Worry not, The Archies gang is here to put an end to your Monday blues. A few hours back, the official page of The Archies shared an inside video of the gang from their trip to Brazil on Instagram. In the clip, spanning over a few minutes, we can see the gang, particularly Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, interacting with the cameras, be it during rehearsals, on the red carpet of the Tudum event or in the middle of the streets of Brazil. The clip opens with Khushi Kapoor waving at the camera. Agastya and Suhana also join in the fun as they are seen blowing kisses at it while standing on the road. The caption of the video shared by the official page read "We know Mondays thode difficult hote hai (We know Mondays are difficult), so we just dropped in to say hi!"

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "My Monday just got better," while another said, "Needed this." Showering love on the team, a fan left this sweet message. It read, "They r love truly."

The video is all kinds of cute and cannot be missed. Take a look:

The Archies gang is currently on cloud nine after the teaser of their upcoming musical drama opened to positive reviews from fans.

The teaser of the film was shared by Suhana Khan on Sunday with a caption that read, "Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies." Within minutes, the Bollywood fraternity flocked to her comment section to heap praises. Navya Nanda simply wrote, "Woohooo," while Karan Johar and Bhavana Pandey gushed, "Love." Koel Purie wrote, "What's not to LOVE about this," and yes, we agree with it.

See the teaser here:

Meanwhile, The Archies gang came, saw and conquered the stage at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil on June 18. The grand event, in which the teaser of the much-awaited musical drama The Archies was unveiled, also witnessed a first-ever performance by the entire cast on the song Suno from their upcoming film. Needless to say, the desi Archies gang ruled the stage and how. The actors were seen dressed in the same clothes as they had worn during the filming of the song. The video was shared by the official page of Netflix India alongside a caption that read, "The Archies ka pehla performance!! (The first performance of The Archies). We have no words because they stole ‘em all."

Take a look at the energetic performance here:

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix. The film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.