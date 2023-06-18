Netflix Tudum 2023: The Archies Gang Rule The Dance Floor In Brazil

Image was shared by Netflix India.(courtesy: netflix_in)

The Archies gang came, saw and absolutely conquered the stage at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil on June 18. The grand event, in which the teaser of the much-awaited musical drama The Archies was unveiled, also witnessed a first-ever performance by the entire cast on the song Suno from their upcoming film. Needless to say, the desi Archies gang ruled the stage and how. The actors were seen dressed in the same clothes as they had worn during the filming of the song while dancing their hearts out. The video was shared by the official page of Netflix India alongside a caption that read, "The Archies ka pehla performance!! (The first performance of The Archies). We have no words because they stole ‘em all."

Take a look at the energetic performance here:

The teaser of the film was shared by Suhana Khan on Sunday with a caption that read, "Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies." Within minutes, the Bollywood fraternity flocked to her comment section to heap praises. Navya Nanda simply wrote, "Woohooo," while Karan Johar and Bhavan Pandey gushed, "Love." Koel Purie wrote, "What's not to LOVE about this," and yes, we totally agree with it.

Take a look:

Ahead of the Tudum event, pictures of the film's cast were shared by the official account of the film on Instagram on Saturday afternoon. The caption on the post read, "We went from saying Hi to Haaye after seeing these adorable pictures of our favourite gang. Catch their first performance ever at 2:00 AM IST, only at the Tudum global fan fest, streaming live from Brazil on June 18 on Netflix India's YouTube channel. #TheArchiesOnNetflix."

Check out the post shared by team Archies here:

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix. The film marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.