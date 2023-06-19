On Shah Rukh Khan's The Archies Shout-Out, Daughter Suhana Dropped This Comment

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: SRKUniverse )

The trailer of Zoya Akhtar's next The Archies was released on Sunday as part of Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil. The project boasts of a cast of talented newcomers including Suhana Khan – daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Sunday [June 18], incidentally, was also Father's Day and what better occasion for SRK to share with the world just how proud he is of his daughter? Sharing the trailer of the project, SRK wrote, “On Father's Day here's wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for #TheArchies!” In response to the post, Suhana Khan wrote, “Luv u,” with a bunch of heart emojis. Director Zoya Akhtar too replied to SRK's post. She said, “ Only love,” and dropped a bunch of heart and hug emojis. The project features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor [daughter of late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor] Agastya Nanda [grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan], Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Rain, among others.

Check out the post here:

Suhana Khan also shared the trailer of the film on social media and wrote, “Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies [heart emojis].” In response to the post, filmmaker Karan Johar said, “Love [heart emojis].” Bhavana Pandey too said, “Love,” followed by heart emojis. Actress Elli AvrRam wrote, “Awesome.” Neelam Kothari Soni said, “Wow! Can't wait.” Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, “Wohoo.” Seema Kiran Sajdeh gushed, “Like love love it.”

Last year, when the first look of the project was shared, SRK shared a similar heart-warming note dedicated to Suhana. “And remember Suhana Khan, you are never going to be perfect....but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor...The brickbats and applause is not yours to keep...the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you...You have come a long way baby...but the road to people's heart is unending...stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light....Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor,” his note says.

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar. The filmmaker is also co-producing the project with Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India, respectively.





