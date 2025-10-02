Pics: Inside Kajol's Famjam With Daughter Nysa, Sister Tanisha During <i>Sindoor Khela</i> Celebrations

Kajol had a blissful time with her close family members at her family puja, which is also known as the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja. On Vijaya Dashami, the actress was seen taking part in the rituals with all gusto.

What's Happening

In a viral video, Kajol is seen putting vermilion on the idol, which is known as Sindoor Khela in Bengali traditions.

Following the tradition, the younger ones touch the elders' feet. Kajol's younger sister, Tanisha Mukerji, is seen touching her feet. Then the sisters hugged each other.

Kajol's daughter, Nysa, also accompanied her during the celebrations.

The mother-daughter duo posed for the shutterbugs.

In another video, Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta and Kajol are seen putting vermilion on each other.

We Can't Get Enough of Kajol's Pujo Dump

Kajol has been actively sharing her pujo dump on Instagram. On Monday, she captioned the images, "Pujo is always brighter with the people you love around you."

Here's another bunch of pictures for you.

On the occasion of Navami, Ajay Devgn and Kajol unveiled the new identity of NY Cinemas as Devgn Cinex.

Speaking at the launch, Ajay Devgn said, "Durga Puja is a celebration of tradition, togetherness and shared joy. In many ways, cinema does the same - it brings people closer through stories. And what better day than today to announce the next chapter for our cinemas. With Devgn Cinex, our vision is to bring this magic to audiences across India through state-of-the-art formats that allow every emotion and every moment of a film to be experienced at its fullest."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the web show The Trial 2.