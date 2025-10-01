Ajay Devgn Launches Devgn Cinex With Kajol During Durga Puja Celebrations In Mumbai

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami, Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol embarked on a new professional journey, unveiling the new identity of NY Cinemas as Devgn Cinex at the iconic North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja held at the SNDT Women's College grounds in Juhu.

The high-profile rebranding event drew Mumbai's cultural and film fraternity, marking a significant new chapter for cinema in India.

The ceremony began with traditional Durga Puja festivities, followed by the reveal of the Devgn Cinex logo amid music, lights, and the cheers of attendees. The rebrand comes as NY Cinemas partners with the Vishwa Samudra Group, with both entities pledging to redefine the movie-going experience through upgraded theatres, modern digital technologies, and nationwide expansion.

Speaking at the launch, Ajay Devgn said, "Durga Puja is a celebration of tradition, togetherness and shared joy. In many ways, cinema does the same - it brings people closer through stories. And what better day than today to announce the next chapter for our cinemas. With Devgn Cinex, our vision is to bring this magic to audiences across India through state-of-the-art formats that allow every emotion and every moment of a film to be experienced at its fullest."

Shivdutt Das, Group Managing Director, Vishwa Samudra Group, added, "Devgn Cinex is more than a new name; it is a vision to transform cinema halls into spaces of innovation, comfort and culture. We are committed to scaling this brand across India."

With its debut, Devgn Cinex announced plans to introduce premium formats and leverage modern digital technologies, including AI, web and app platforms, customer engagement tools, and rewards programmes to create seamless experiences for moviegoers. The company also outlined its strategic focus on expanding across metros and tier-1 cities, with a particular emphasis on strengthening its footprint in South India in the coming years.

Satish Kottakota, CEO of NY Cinemas, added, "Devgn Cinex is ready to expand its footprint with new screens planned across the country. Our immediate focus will be metros and tier-1 cities, particularly in South India, where the appetite for cinema is unmatched. This is just the start of a growth story we are excited to share with audiences nationwide."

The event's cultural setting at North Bombay Durga Puja - a gathering spot for Mumbai's creative community since 1948 - lent the launch both heritage and emotional depth. The ceremony was graced by acclaimed actress Kajol, wife of Ajay Devgn, and Mrs Sonam Shivdutt, who joined the celebrations as special attendees.

Devgn Cinex now steps forward as a brand that promises, "Cinema. Reinvented."

About Devgn Cinex

Devgn Cinex, formerly NY Cinemas, is a next-generation cinema brand founded by actor Ajay Devgn and backed by the Vishwa Samudra Group. Combining cinematic heritage with modern digital innovations, from AI to seamless app and web platforms, the brand is redefining the movie-going experience. With a focus on immersive theatres, cultural connection, and strategic expansion across metros and South India, Devgn Cinex aims to set new benchmarks in premium formats, customer engagement, and community-driven entertainment.

ALSO READ: Why Ajay Devgn Keeps His Family Group With Kajol And Kids On Mute: "Itni Zyaada Bakwaas..."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)