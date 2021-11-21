Pics From Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's 'Pyjama Party' With Farah Khan And Others

Farah Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: farahkhankunder)

A few days after Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa returned to Mumbai after getting married at Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, their close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan shared a glimpse of the pyjama party they enjoyed with their friends during their wedding festivities. Farah Khan shared a photo of herself, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa and wrote: "Only wedding where I could wear my nighty and rubber chappals #pyjama party.. #rajpatra #bestwedding... I still have a hangover." Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married on Monday.

Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha also shared a photo from the party and wrote: "As the late great Audrey Hepburn once advised, 'Life is a party dress like it.' Pyjama party night! #patraj."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa shared the first photos from their wedding on Monday evening. "Finally, after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband. Here's to forever .. and beyond," wrote Rajkummar Rao while Patralekhaa's caption read: "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa wore Sabyasachi outfits at their wedding and reception.