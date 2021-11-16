To 'Golden Couple' Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa, With Love From Friend Farah Khan

Farah Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story will make you believe in love all over again. After 11 years of togetherness, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Chandigarh's The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort on Monday. Their friend and filmmaker Farah Khan was among the handful celebs who attended the wedding. On Tuesday, Farah Khan shared a beautiful picture with the newlyweds and wrote a heartwarming note for them: "You don't marry the person you can live with... you marry the person you can't live without... Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa... yours was the most beautiful and emotional wedding and I know the marriage will be the same.. love you Raju and Goldy #goldencouple."

Farah Khan attended the wedding with actress Huma Qureshi, her brother Saqib Saleem, filmmakers Hansal Mehta, who has directed Rajkummar Rao in several award-winning films, Anubhav Sinha and others.

On her Instagram story, Farah Khan shared a picture of herself helping Rajkummar Rao get for his wedding. She can be seen tying his safa in the picture. For the unversed, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa often hang out with Farah at her place.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa shared the first photos from their wedding on Monday evening. Their captions will make you go aww. "Finally, after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband. Here's to forever .. and beyond," wrote Rajkummar Rao.

Patralekhaa wrote: "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa wore stunning Sabyasachi outfits at their wedding and reception.