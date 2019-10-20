Inside Farah Khan's Starry Sunday Lunch With Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Malaika Arora And Others. See Pics

Karan Johar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Ask Farah Khan how to turn a lazy Sunday into a fun-filled weekend. The filmmaker invited a diverse crew of celebrities over for a Sunday feast, which included her brother Sajid Khan, actor Hrithik Roshan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, his girlfriend Patralekhaa, Sonali Bendre, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hedge, Punit Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Neha Dhupia and Mukesh Chhabra. Many among the guests shared a group photo, as well as, individual pictures from the lunch on Instagram. One of the pictures, which is going viral on social media, has been shared by Karan Johar. It features the who's who of Bollywood in a single frame.

Sharing the group photo, Karan Johar wrote: "Thanks Farah Khan for an amazing lunch! Super energy and tons of good and positive conversations and the best food I have eaten in a while! #blockbustersunday."

Farah Khan also share a couple of pictures on her Instagram profile. Posting a selfie with Karan Johar, Farah wrote: "The guest of honour is in the house for the Sunday lunch."

Shweta Bachchan Nanda Instagrammed a picture of herself with Farah Khan and captioned it: "A rare sighting of the very exclusive and elusive Farah Khan."

Our favorite picture is of Sonali Bendre and Farah Khan, originally shared by Sonali on her Instagram profile. Sonali Bendre shared a set of photos - the first is her selfie with Farah and the second one is a group photo.

"Thank you Farah Khan for the dawat, the best food in the world!" Sonali captioned her post.

Farah Khan is known for hosting amazing Sunday lunches for her friends from the industry. In July, she invited a lot of celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kriti Sanon, Patralekhaa, Diana Penty and others over for a lunch and later shared pictures from their get-together on social media.

On the work front, Farah Khan made her debut as a director with 2004 film Main Hoon Na and went on to make Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She has choreographed songs in a lot of popular films such as Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Dil To Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Baadshah, Dil Chahta Hai and Chennai Express.

