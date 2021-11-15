Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Are Married. See Pics From The Wedding

Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa. (courtesy: rajkummar_rao)

Congratulations, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa. The couple got married in Chandigarh, in the presence of a few family members and friends. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating for over a decade. Sharing the pictures from the wedding, Rajkummar Rao wrote: "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekhaa. Here's to forever .. and beyond." Patralekhaa wrote in her post: "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever..."

See the pictures from the wedding here:

In her piece for Humans of Bombay, a few years ago, Patralekhaa talked about her and Rajkummar Rao's love story and wrote: "It was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful and I couldn't respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passion... I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other?"

Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film CityLights. The actress has also starred in films such as Love Games, Badnaam Gali and Nanu Ki Jaanu, to name a few.

Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut with Love, Sex Aur Dhokha. His breakout role was in the 2013 film Kai Po Che! Rajkummar has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like CityLights, Shahid, Omerta, Newton and Aligarh. The actor recently starred in Hum Do Hamare Do. His upcoming projects include Badhaai Do and Monica, O My Darling.

Earlier this year, Rajkummar Rao was seen alongside Priyanka Chopra in The White Tiger. He was also a part of horror-comedy Roohi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.