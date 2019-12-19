Pics From Krystle D'Souza's Goa Vacation Are Pure Bliss

Krystle D'Souza shared this photo. (Image courtesy: krystledsouza )

Television star Krystle D'Souza occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday, courtesy her vacation pictures from Goa. The TV actress shared a couple of photos on her Instagram profile and it will definitely make you go green with envy. Krystle is currently having the time of her life in Goa. Sharing an update from her vacation, she posted several pictures and accompanied them with interesting captions. In her first post, Krystle can be seen sporting a black off-shoulder top, which she accompanied with a sarong. "When you're happy and you know it, show your teeth," she captioned the post. In another post, she could be seen wearing a black crop top and a white kaftan. She wrote: "Goa gets me like...."

Take a look at Krystle D'Souza's Goa vacation pictures:

Krystle D'Souza made her small screen debut with the 2007 show Kahe Naa Kahe and went on to feature in soaps like Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasturi and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. Her breakthrough show was 2011's Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She starred alongside Karan Tacker in that soap. Her other TV shows are Ek Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas and Belan Wali Bahu. She has also starred in ALTBalaji's web-series Fittrat.

On the work front, Krystle D'Souza has recently signed her first film - Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chahre. Announcing the news on social media, she wrote: "Firsts are always so special! I am so happy to be associated with Anand Pandit in his next film #Chehre. I couldn't have asked for anything more than to share screen space with the industry's best in my first!"

Chehre is slated to release in April next year.