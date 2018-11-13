Inside Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza And Anita Hassanandani Hrishikesh Trip

Ekta Kapoor with Krystle D'Souza and Anita Hassanandani (Courtesy krystledsouza)

Highlights Ekta Kapoor is continually updating fans with photos from her trip "White love," Ekta captioned one of the photos Ekta recently launched Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor is having a blast with her girl gang including Krystle D'Souza and Anita Hassanandani in Hrishikesh. Ekta arrived in the city with her friends last week and has been sharing envy-inducing photos of her gang on Instagram since then. The photos and videos shared on Instagram is proof that the trio is having a blast in Hrishikesh. From gorging on to some delectable local cuisines to exploring the picturesque landscapes of the city, the trio are doing it all. In one of the photos shared by Ekta Kapoor on Instagram featuring Anita and Krystle, the trio can be seen twinning in white. "White love," Ekta captioned the photo.

White love! A post shared by Ekkzk N Lailamajnu (@ektaravikapoor) on Nov 12, 2018 at 10:30pm PST

A post shared by Ekkzk N Lailamajnu (@ektaravikapoor) on Nov 11, 2018 at 9:54pm PST

Ekta Kapoor took some time off her busy schedule and set out on this trip with her close friends which she is enjoying every bit. Ekta shared a monochrome photo featuring herself with Anita and Krystle and captioned the photo: "Life is never Black and white! It's mostly 'fifty shades of grey'."

Circle of love strength n friendship A post shared by Ekkzk N Lailamajnu (@ektaravikapoor) on Nov 12, 2018 at 2:25am PST

Krystle D'Souza, who has featured in several Ekta Kapoor television show, also updated fans with photos from the short vacation. Take a look at all the photos shared by the actress.

Happy yogini A post shared by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on Nov 12, 2018 at 7:24pm PST

Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani A post shared by Krystle D'souza (@krystledsouza) on Nov 10, 2018 at 8:58pm PST

Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hasnandani and Krystle D'Souza are spotted hanging out together on several occasions. Remember the house party last month photos of which were shared by Urvashi Dholakia? Ekta Kapoor, Urvashi Dholakia, Krystle D'Souza, Kanchi Kaul, Anu Gaur, Ruchikaa Kapoor and Charu Mehra caught up last month and the result was this picture. Take a look.

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor recently launched Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 with Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Hina Khan in lead roles. She is also busy with the production of several web-series through AltBalaji, a branch of Balaji Telefilms, which focuses on short films and web-series.