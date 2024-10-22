Halloween 2024: Krystle D'Souza In A Short Yellow Dress And Red Shoes Looks As If Snow White Went To A Dinner Party

With Halloween parties on the horizon, celebrities around the world are serving up some drool-worthy fashion inspiration. Television actress Krystle D'Souza is no exception. She attended Tara Sutaria's Halloween party in a stunning outfit. In a video posted on Instagram, the diva was seen entering the venue, channelling her inner Snow White. Krystle's outfit featured an embellished blue top with a plunging neckline and thin straps. It was paired with a yellow mini-flared skirt cinched at the waist with a red bow belt. She completed the look with white socks, a pearl necklace and red stilettos. A heart-shaped arm candy with a leafy design added an extra oomph to Krystle's outfit. For makeup, she opted for a dewy base with blushed cheeks, a highlighted T-zone, glittery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, defined eyebrows, delicate eyeliner strokes and bold red lipstick. A big red bow hairband alongside her flowing tresses perfectly rounded off her entire look.

Previously, Krystle D'Souza enchanted a gold look for yet another event. She opted for a customised mini dress featuring embroidered flower petals alongside a sheer illusion element near the waistline. The dress also had a plunging neckline with a golden stone embellished border near the hemline and noodle straps. Oversized hoop earrings, bangles and high-heeled shoes accessorised her look.

Before that, for a photo shoot, Krystle D'Souza opted for a chic look. She wore a white tank top with a unique cutout pattern on one shoulder. The actress teamed it with baggy denim pants. Her gold accessories added bling to the look. She chose a pair of earrings and statement rings from the accessory aisle.

