Halloween 2024: Krystle D'Souza In A Short Yellow Dress And Red Shoes Looks As If Snow White Went To A Dinner Party

Krystal D'Souza's is already ready for Halloween in her Snow White inspired look

Halloween 2024: Krystle D'Souza In A Short Yellow Dress And Red Shoes Looks As If Snow White Went To A Dinner Party
Krystle D'Souza's Modern Take On The Snow White Dress Is Perfect For Halloween 2024

With Halloween parties on the horizon, celebrities around the world are serving up some drool-worthy fashion inspiration. Television actress Krystle D'Souza is no exception. She attended Tara Sutaria's Halloween party in a stunning outfit. In a video posted on Instagram, the diva was seen entering the venue, channelling her inner Snow White. Krystle's outfit featured an embellished blue top with a plunging neckline and thin straps. It was paired with a yellow mini-flared skirt cinched at the waist with a red bow belt. She completed the look with white socks, a pearl necklace and red stilettos. A heart-shaped arm candy with a leafy design added an extra oomph to Krystle's outfit. For makeup, she opted for a dewy base with blushed cheeks, a highlighted T-zone, glittery eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, defined eyebrows, delicate eyeliner strokes and bold red lipstick. A big red bow hairband alongside her flowing tresses perfectly rounded off her entire look.

Previously, Krystle D'Souza enchanted a gold look for yet another event. She opted for a customised mini dress featuring embroidered flower petals alongside a sheer illusion element near the waistline. The dress also had a plunging neckline with a golden stone embellished border near the hemline and noodle straps. Oversized hoop earrings, bangles and high-heeled shoes accessorised her look. 

Before that, for a photo shoot, Krystle D'Souza opted for a chic look. She wore a white tank top with a unique cutout pattern on one shoulder. The actress teamed it with baggy denim pants. Her gold accessories added bling to the look. She chose a pair of earrings and statement rings from the accessory aisle. 

