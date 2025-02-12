Advertisement

Krystle D'Souza's Backless White Mini Dress Looks Fabulously Fashionable For A Beach Day

Krystle D'Souza in a chic white mini dress draws us closer to summer

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Krystle D'Souza's Backless White Mini Dress Looks Fabulously Fashionable For A Beach Day

Krystle D'Souza's breezy days in Goa are truly making us want to plan a beach vacation too. 

Recently, the actress shared another set of pictures as she enjoyed her pool day, of course, with a side of chic style.

Also Read: Things To Try Out In Oman, Inspired By Actor Krystle DSouza's Adventures

Krystle D'Souza's holiday style is a perfect mix of dreamy vacation-ready looks and yet again, she made a case for the same with her latest look. In an Instagram post, the actress can be seen enjoying her day by the pool in an all-white look. 

She opted for a minimal yet statement-making number that simply served chic style energy. She paired a white string bikini top with a backless white semi-sheer beach dress. The mini number came with a halter neckline and seemed like just the best way to pack our summer days with utmost style.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

For makeup, she opted for a minimal look with nude lips, wispy lashes and a fresh blush that added all the radiance. Open beach waves and golden bracelet were a fitting choice to complete her OOTD. 

Also Read: Krystle D'Souza In A Short Yellow Dress And Red Shoes Looks As If Snow White Went To A Dinner Party

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Krystle D'Souza, Beach Days, Beach Looks
NDTV News
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now