Krystle D'Souza's Backless White Mini Dress Looks Fabulously Fashionable For A Beach Day

Krystle D'Souza's breezy days in Goa are truly making us want to plan a beach vacation too.

Recently, the actress shared another set of pictures as she enjoyed her pool day, of course, with a side of chic style.

Also Read: Things To Try Out In Oman, Inspired By Actor Krystle DSouza's Adventures

Krystle D'Souza's holiday style is a perfect mix of dreamy vacation-ready looks and yet again, she made a case for the same with her latest look. In an Instagram post, the actress can be seen enjoying her day by the pool in an all-white look.

She opted for a minimal yet statement-making number that simply served chic style energy. She paired a white string bikini top with a backless white semi-sheer beach dress. The mini number came with a halter neckline and seemed like just the best way to pack our summer days with utmost style.

For makeup, she opted for a minimal look with nude lips, wispy lashes and a fresh blush that added all the radiance. Open beach waves and golden bracelet were a fitting choice to complete her OOTD.

Also Read: Krystle D'Souza In A Short Yellow Dress And Red Shoes Looks As If Snow White Went To A Dinner Party