Like Krystle D'Souza's Khasab Adventures, Try These Fun Activities When In Oman

Krystle D'Souza is a true-blue beach person. Well, it's her Instagram that does all the talking. Presently, the actress is soaking in some Vitamin D and admiring the turquoise waters in the beautiful town of Khasab in Oman. We are glad that Krystle decided to offer fans sneak peeks from her travel album. In the post, she is seen on a boat looking stunning in a mustard yellow swimsuit. Jagged rocks surround the area while the clear blue sky paints a wonderful picture. Playful dolphins swim in the ruffling waters. Some people are seen swimming with these sea creatures too. One snap features Krystle posing with her friends on the boat showcasing their sun-kissed faces. “Took a dip to swim with dolphins in Khasab Oman,” read the side note.

If the travel bug has bitten you and visiting Khasab is already on your cards, then check out these must-do activities here:

Dhow Cruise Tour of Musandam Fjords

Enjoy the serene tropical vistas on Omani dhows (a type of Omani boat) as you cruise past stunning fjords. Pitstops at Seebi and Telegraph Island will enable you to participate in snorkelling and swimming. Dolphin spotting is also very common in this region.

Overnight Beach Camping

Give in the thrill of camping near the beach at night witnessing nature's glory at its best. Gaze at the twinkling stars and get swept by the gushing waves as you dig into a scrumptious barbeque for dinner. Sleeping in tents would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

City Tour

Explore the rich history and local culture of Khasab by going on a city tour. One of the highlights is the Portuguese Fort, which is now a museum and is well-known for its prehistoric rock carvings of boats and camels. Do take note of the local artifacts and visit the nearby fish market to get a glimpse of the old town area.

Trekking

Trekking in the rocky Musandam Mountains allows you to experience tranquil vistas and remote villages on the way. Mountain goats can be found aplenty here. The hike also provides the most pristine views of the Gulf of Arabia.

Ziplining

Experience the adrenaline rushing through your body as you embark on a ziplining adventure at the world's longest over-water zipline. Along the way you can witness amazing panoramas of Khor Qadi and the Mokhi area, highlighting the coastline of the Wilayat of Khasab.

