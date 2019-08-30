Pics From Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Vacation In Austria

Ayushmann Khurrana with Tahira Kashyap. (Image courtesy: tahirakashyap)

Highlights "Life is beautiful with you," wrote Tahira Kashyap "We literally had the best of both the worlds," she added "There were the best of highs and the best of lows too," she wrote

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana are spending quality time on a vacation in Altaussee, Austria. On Friday, Tahira posted pictures along with her husband Ayushmann on her Instagram account and she revealed that the couple is on a vacation after a long time. In her post, the filmmaker wrote that it was a much-needed holiday as the couple are vacationing after a "long time." Tahira, who was diagnosed with cancer last year, captioned the post: "Vacationing after a long time. Last year was tough. We literally had the best of both the worlds. There were the best of highs and the best of lows too. Though my heart is full of gratitude for both and I don't know how to explain that but I needed this calm, this time, this peace. Life is beautiful with you."

Take a look at Tahira Kashyap's post here:

Earlier this week, Tahira shared post, in which she revealed how Ayushmann used to troll her for her hairstyle. She shared a picture of actor Harish Kumar (who has featured in films like Prem Qaidi and Coolie No 1) and wrote: "That's me right in the morning without any hair product and Ayushmann Khurrana calls me Harish!"

This is the post we are talking about:

Tahira Kashyap married actor Ayushman Khurrana in 2011. The couple are parents to a son named Virajveer and a daughter named Varushka. Tahira has directed a short film titled Toffee, which was screened at the 30th Cinekid International Film Festival, Amsterdam and at the 14th Bahamas International Film Festival.

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana recently received a National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2018 film AndhaDhun. The actor has an impressive line-up of films that includes Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dream Girl, co-starring Nushrat Bharucha and Bala. The actor was last seen in Article 15.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.