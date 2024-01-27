Pics: Bobby Deol's Birthday Celebrations With Fans And The Paparazzi

Bobby Deol pictured with his birthday cake.

Bobby Deol, who turned 55 on Saturday, celebrated his birthday with his fans and the paparazzi in Mumbai. The actor was all smiles as he posed with his giant birthday cake. The actor greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile and a namaste. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol shared this wish for his brother on Instagram and he wrote, "Happy Birthday My Lil #LordBobby #HappyBirthday #MyLife #Brothers #Deols." Replying to the wish, Bobby Deol wrote, "Love you Bhaiya you are my everything."

Check out the photos from the celebrations here:

This is what Sunny Deol posted for his brother:

On Bobby Deol's birthday, the makers of Kanguva shared his first look from the film and intense can not even begin to describe it. Bobby Deol shared the poster on his Instagram handle and he captioned the post, "Ruthless. Powerful. Unforgettable Udhiran." Check out Bobby Deol's first look from Kanguva here:

Bobby Deol is basking in the success of the 2023 smash hit Animal, which released last month. Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol. He will also star in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, he revealed during Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8 last year.

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few.