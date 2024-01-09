Bobby Deol Compliments His Designer Wife Tanya Who Makes Him 'Look Good'

Bobby Deol shared this image. (courtesy: BobbyDeol )

Bobby Deol shared a fun video from Animal success bash on his Instagram feed on Tuesday. Bobby Deol's character Abrar (who has no dialogue in the film) has created hysteria among fans across agegroups. For the success party, Bobby Deol wore a sleevless white shirt and he teamed it up with black pants. Asked to share the details about the look, Bobby Deol said, "My wife styles me. She makes me look good." Bobby Deol also answered a few questions regarding his much-loved character Abrar. Bobby Deol was asked if Abrar had one superpower, what it would be. He replied, "Peace to the world. Peace and happiness." If Abrar had one dialogue in the film, Bobby Deol was asked to name it. He did the signature pose and said, "Tu aur tu idhar aa (You and you, come this side)." Bobby Deol also revealed that he is working with a south director for a project. Sharing the video, Bobby Deol wrote in the caption, "Falling short of words to describe this feeling. Grateful to each and everyone of you for showering #TeamAnimal & Abrar with unconditional love." Take a look:

Bobby Deol's Instagram has been flooded with praise from fans. He has actively been sharing audience's reactions on his feed. Bobby Deol shared a reel featuring moments from one of his recent hall visits. In the video, the audience can be seen cheering for him. They can be seen taking selfies with him. Bobby wrote in the caption, "It's every actor's dream to be blessed with a moment like this! I cannot express enough how thankful I am to God, my lovely fans, the audience for their endless support and love." Take a look:

Bobby Deol also shared BTS videos which documented his transformation for the character. The reel begins with Bobby saying, "off to work." The reel then shows Bobby getting his make-up done for the shot. He can be heard saying in the video, "It's been a fun shoot so far. I mean, it's been amazing - Every day on set has been film that I've been waiting to shoot for some time. I am playing an antagonist. I love playing the antagonist." In another slide, Bobby Deol can be seen taking a shower and he can be heard saying, "Day is over. Blood everywhere. Cleaning myself up. Nice and warm." Bobby Deol also shared a sneak-peek at how he got his tan for the role.

Sharing the reel on Instagram, Bobby Deol wrote, "Every frame tells a story. An exclusive sneak-peak for you! Movie Journey #BTS." Take a look:

Bobby Deol was last seen in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja, a costume designer in 1996. The couple have two kids, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.