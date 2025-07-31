Otters To Return To Delhi Zoo After Two Decades

Otters are set to make a comeback at the National Zoological Park in Delhi after more than 20 years, officials said.



The last otter at the zoo died in 2004 and since then efforts to procure the species had remained unsuccessful.

Now, a pair of smooth-coated otters from Gujarat is expected to arrive at the Delhi zoo by next month, marking a significant addition to its animal population. The transfer is part of an animal exchange programme with Surat Zoo, which will receive two pairs of Sangai deer from Delhi in return.

"A team from Delhi will travel to Surat next month to bring the otters here," zoo director Sanjeet Kumar confirmed. "We currently have more than 80 Sangai deer, the highest number in any zoo in the country, so we are in a position to send a few to Surat," he said.

The exchange had originally been scheduled for March, and a delegation from Delhi, including a zookeeper, had visited Surat to inspect the otters and study their habitat and care. However, high temperatures and unsuitable travel conditions led to a delay.

"It's essential that conditions are safe and comfortable for the animals on both sides before any transfer is made," a senior zoo official said.

The arrival of the otters will push the zoo's species count to 96, further enriching the biodiversity on display.

"In 2004, we lost our last otter. Since then, we haven't had one here and this exchange is a big step for us," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi zoo is gearing up for a major infrastructure overhaul, with a comprehensive redevelopment plan currently underway.

As part of this upgradation, authorities are working on developing a multi-utility plaza at the entrance, a new parking zone, glass-walled enclosures, and underwater aquariums to enhance the visitor experience.

Established in November 1959, the Delhi Zoo is operated by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and remains one of the most-visited zoological parks in India.

