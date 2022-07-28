Pics: At Huma Qureshi's Birthday Party - Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal, Vidya Balan And Others

Huma Qureshi is celebrating her 36th birthday today (July 28)

Photos from Huma Qureshi's birthday celebrations.

Huma Qureshi, who has turned a year older today (July 28), hosted a midnight birthday bash which was no less than a star-studded event, as several celebs were spotted making their way inside the venue. However, what grabbed our attention was instead of being all glamorous, birthday girl Huma Qureshi and the guests (celebs) opted for comfortable yet stylish outfits. At the party, Huma was pictured dressed in an all-black athleisure and accessorised her look with several necklaces. She tied her hair into a ponytail and sported bright red lipstick. Her brother Saqib Saleem opted for a colourful co-ord set. The actress cut her birthday cake surrounded by her friends and paparazzi. 

Among those who attended the party were Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh, Ekta Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Anurag Kashyap, Rhea Chakraborty, Aparshakti Khurana, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal,  Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, director Punit Malhotra, Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl and Bhagyashree's kids - son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani. 

Here have a look at the pictures: 

Birthday girl Huma Qureshi posed for the shutterbugs.

Huma Qureshi cutting a cake.

Huma Qureshi was with her brother Saqib Saleem.

Vidya Balan was pictured at the venue.

Sonakshi Sinha looked pretty in an all-black outfit.

Rakul Preet Singh posed for the shutterbugs.

Zaheer Iqbal was pictured at the venue.

 

Anshula Kapoor arrived in an all-pink outfit.

Rhea Chakraborty was pictured at the venue in an all-white ensemble.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa posed for the shutterbugs. 

Ekta Kapoor looked pretty in a co-ord set.

Adarsh Gourav smiled for the camera.

Aparshakti Khurana arrived in style at Huma Qureshi's birthday bash.

  

Abhimanyu Dassani and Avantika Dassani at the party.

Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor posed for a picture.

Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl posed for the shutterbugs.

 

Warda Khan was pictured at the venue.

Jimmy Sheirgill and Priyanka Puri posed for the shutterbugs.

Sikandar Kher was pictured at the venue.

Sajid Khan posed for the shutterbugs.

Siddharth posed for the shutterbugs.

 

Varun Sharma looked dapper.

Sunny Singh was pictured in an all-black outfit.

Boney Kapoor was pictured at the venue.

Dinesh Vijan was pictured at the venue.

Anurag Kashyap posed for the shutterbugs.

Mukesh Chhabra was pictured at the venue.

Guneet Monga was pictured at the venue.

Punit Malhotra smiled for the shutterbugs.

Sharib Hashmi was pictured at the venue.

 Huma Qureshi's Maharani co-stars Sohum Shah and Amit Sial were also spotted at the venue. Check out their pictures below:  

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi made her acting debut in Bollywood with the blockbuster hit movie Gangs of Wasseypur. She has also worked in the films such as Ek Thi Daayan, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2 and others. She was last seen in the movie Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. Next, she has several films in her kitty - Netflix's Monica, O My Darling, Double XL, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Tarla and Pooja Meri Jaan.

