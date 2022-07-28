Pics: At Huma Qureshi's Birthday Party - Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal, Vidya Balan And Others

Photos from Huma Qureshi's birthday celebrations.

Huma Qureshi, who has turned a year older today (July 28), hosted a midnight birthday bash which was no less than a star-studded event, as several celebs were spotted making their way inside the venue. However, what grabbed our attention was instead of being all glamorous, birthday girl Huma Qureshi and the guests (celebs) opted for comfortable yet stylish outfits. At the party, Huma was pictured dressed in an all-black athleisure and accessorised her look with several necklaces. She tied her hair into a ponytail and sported bright red lipstick. Her brother Saqib Saleem opted for a colourful co-ord set. The actress cut her birthday cake surrounded by her friends and paparazzi.

Among those who attended the party were Sonakshi Sinha and her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Rakul Preet Singh, Ekta Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Anurag Kashyap, Rhea Chakraborty, Aparshakti Khurana, Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor, producer Boney Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, director Punit Malhotra, Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl and Bhagyashree's kids - son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani.

Here have a look at the pictures:

Huma Qureshi's Maharani co-stars Sohum Shah and Amit Sial were also spotted at the venue. Check out their pictures below:

Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi made her acting debut in Bollywood with the blockbuster hit movie Gangs of Wasseypur. She has also worked in the films such as Ek Thi Daayan, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2 and others. She was last seen in the movie Bell Bottom, starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. Next, she has several films in her kitty - Netflix's Monica, O My Darling, Double XL, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, Tarla and Pooja Meri Jaan.