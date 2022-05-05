Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani And Others Attend Eid Party Hosted By Huma Qureshi-Saqib Saleem

Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani( L), Rhea Chakraborty (R).

Actor Huma Qureshi and brother Saqib Saleem hosted an Eid party on Wednesday night in Mumbai and it was attended by close friends and family members. The guest list at the bash included Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik, Rakul Preet Singh with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sonakshi Sinha and film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. For the party, Huma Qureshi picked a black ensemble and she looked stunning in it. Saqib Saleem picked a printed yellow outfit. The brother-sister duo happily posed for the shutterbugs at the party venue.

See Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem's photos here:

Huma Qureshi at the party.

Saqib Saleem at the party.

Huma Qureshi with Saqib Saleem.

Rhea Chakraborty wore a white ensemble for the bash.

Rhea Chakraborty at the bash.

Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty in a blue ensemble. Her boyfriend and film producer Jackky Bhagnani wore a mustard outfit.

Jackky Bhagnani with Rakul Preet.

Sonakshi Sinha opted for an interesting look. She wore a black co-ord set with a matching jacket.

Sonakshi Sinha at the party.

Here are more photos:

Shriya Pilgaonkar at the party.

Siddharth Roy Kapur at the party.

Earlier this week, Huma Qureshi shared pictures from her Eid festivities with her family on Instagram and she captioned it: "We all took the floral theme too seriously (I think ) Eid Mubarak! Peace, love, joy to everyone...A day of sharing love care #familyfirst #life #love."

This is the post we are talking about:

In terms of work, Huma Qureshi was seen in the track Suna Hai from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. In terms of movies, she starred in the Tamil film Valimai and appeared in a web series titled Mithya. She will next be seen late celebrity chef Tarla Dalal's biopic titled Tarla. She will also star in Double XL with Sonakshi Sinha.

Saqib Saleem's recent project was Kabir Khan's sports film 83, which was based on India's iconic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. He played the role of Mohinder Amarnath in the film.