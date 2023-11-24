Pic: The One With Katrina Kaif And The Kaushals' Fam-Jam

"Happy birthday Papa," Katrina Kaif wrote

Katrina Kaif with family. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

New Delhi:

Katrina Kaif, basking in the success of Tiger 3, shared a picture from her fam-jam with the Kaushals. For father-in-law and veteran action director Sham Kaushal, Katrina posted a birthday wish, which happens to be a photo from his celebrations with the family. In the picture, Sham Kaushal can be seen posing with wife Veena, sons Vicky and Sunny and daughter-in-law Katrina. "Happy birthday Papa," Katrina captioned the post. Later, Vicky Kaushal also shared the image on his Instagram story and he wrote, "Happy birthday Dad."

Check out the fam-jam photo shared by Katrina Kaif here:

Meanwhile, this is how Vicky and Sunny wished dad Sham Kaushal:

Speaking of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the couple got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Before that she starred in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal awaits the release of Sam Bahadur, co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to release on December 1 this year. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal at the box office.

