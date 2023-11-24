Pic: The One With Katrina Kaif And The Kaushals' Fam-Jam

Katrina Kaif with family. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, basking in the success of Tiger 3, shared a picture from her fam-jam with the Kaushals. For father-in-law and veteran action director Sham Kaushal, Katrina posted a birthday wish, which happens to be a photo from his celebrations with the family. In the picture, Sham Kaushal can be seen posing with wife Veena, sons Vicky and Sunny and daughter-in-law Katrina. "Happy birthday Papa," Katrina captioned the post. Later, Vicky Kaushal also shared the image on his Instagram story and he wrote, "Happy birthday Dad."

Speaking of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the couple got married in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Before that she starred in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal awaits the release of Sam Bahadur, co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to release on December 1 this year. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal at the box office.