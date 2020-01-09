Pic: The One With Arjun Rampal, Mahikaa And 'Photobomb Specialist' Myra

Arjun Rampal with Mahikaa and Myra. (courtesy rampal72)

Highlights Arjun Rampal posted a selfie with daughters on Instagram

"The pros Mahikaa and I," he wrote

Arjun Rampal was last seen in Paltan

Arjun Rampal's latest Instagram entry comes with the cutest "photobomb" ever. The 47-year-old actor shared a simply adorable picture of himself along with his daughters Mahika and Myra. In the picture, Arjun and Mahika can be seen happily posing for the selfie while Myra "photobombs" the picture. In the picture, the trio can be seen dressed in colour-coordianted white outfits. Sharing the picture on his Instagram profile on Thursday, Arjun wrote: "Photo bomb specialist Myra Rampal, the pros Mahikaa Rampal and I."

Take a look at the picture here:

Arjun's daughter Mahikaa and Myra frequently make appearances on his Instagram profile. Last month, Arjun shared a super cute picture of his daughter Myra with her friend and he captioned it: "A morning well spent, took my Myra riding, with her bestie Niharika. Adorable they are. #riding #horses # #mumbaisparadise."

Check out the post here:

Arjun Rampal frequently features on the trends list for his relationship with model Gabriella Demetriades. The couple have reportedly been dating for more than a year and they welcomed their son Arik in July, last year. Arjun Rampal was earlier married to model Mehr Jesia for about 20 years and they filed for divorce in 2018.